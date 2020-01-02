COD

Jury nullification

likened to vigilantism

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m disappointed to learn that one of this newspaper’s correspondents has advocated for jury nullification as an appropriate response to the enforcement of laws we don’t favor. I trust readers will recall that, in the past, the practice of jury nullification allowed hundreds of violent extremists in the American South to go unpunished for crimes they committed against African Americans as well as others who supported the civil rights movement. Jury nullification is a form of vigilantism that is antithetical to the rule of law. It has no appropriate or useful place in our system of justice.

Mark Ailsworth.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription