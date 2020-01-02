Jury nullification
likened to vigilantism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m disappointed to learn that one of this newspaper’s correspondents has advocated for jury nullification as an appropriate response to the enforcement of laws we don’t favor. I trust readers will recall that, in the past, the practice of jury nullification allowed hundreds of violent extremists in the American South to go unpunished for crimes they committed against African Americans as well as others who supported the civil rights movement. Jury nullification is a form of vigilantism that is antithetical to the rule of law. It has no appropriate or useful place in our system of justice.
Mark Ailsworth.
Richmond.
