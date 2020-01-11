Kudos for team behind environmental fund
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I want to thank the RTD for doing a story on the Tri-Cities Environmental Endowment Fund that Jackie Shornak, Wayne Walton, Tripp Wilson, Johnny and Allison Partin founded. These five individuals are great conservationists and environmental leaders in our region. Over the past several years, they have led numerous river and ravine cleanups, participated in various environmental education initiatives and conducted multiple other green service projects. To watch them roll out this endowment is a testament to their character, work ethic and values.
This endowment is going to make funds more accessible for ravine restorations, outfall stabilizations, restoring local ecosystems, pollution prevention and reduction projects, and green infrastructure and technology projects. With Hopewell and Petersburg being fiscally distressed localities, seeing a project like this that makes funding more readily available and accessible is amazing. It’s a great way to start a new decade.
Nancy Stafford.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.