Kudos to meteorologist for informative articles

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for bringing meteorologist John Boyer aboard the RTD team.

Over the past few years, I have found his articles to be both informative and interesting.

I especially appreciate his efforts to make us aware of upcoming International Space Station (ISS) flyovers. It is breathtaking to see the ISS silently streak above us across the night sky.

As I gazed up recently, I wondered which earthbound youngsters were raising their heads up? Who among them might become inspired, and someday find themselves planting their footprints upon some alien asteroid or Mars?

Douglas Peel.

Enon.Editor’s note: Catch a glimpse of the International Space Station as it passes over Richmond starting at 5:49 p.m., moving across the sky from southwest to northeast for four minutes.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription