Kudos to meteorologist for informative articles
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for bringing meteorologist John Boyer aboard the RTD team.
Over the past few years, I have found his articles to be both informative and interesting.
I especially appreciate his efforts to make us aware of upcoming International Space Station (ISS) flyovers. It is breathtaking to see the ISS silently streak above us across the night sky.
As I gazed up recently, I wondered which earthbound youngsters were raising their heads up? Who among them might become inspired, and someday find themselves planting their footprints upon some alien asteroid or Mars?
Douglas Peel.
Enon.Editor’s note: Catch a glimpse of the International Space Station as it passes over Richmond starting at 5:49 p.m., moving across the sky from southwest to northeast for four minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.