Landlords, tenants must cooperate over bedbugs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos for the recent Times-Dispatch editorial and its correct statement of the legal duties of landlords and tenants in dealing with bedbugs. Four other points are worth mentioning.
Landlord leases should correctly state the law. Too often at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, we see leases that impose bedbug costs on tenants, regardless of tenant fault. These lease provisions are not enforceable. They also make the bedbug problem worse. They deter tenants from reporting bedbugs. Tenants must be encouraged to follow the law and promptly report bedbugs.
Landlord requests to tenants to prepare for bedbug treatments should be reasonable. There are alternatives to tenants having to throw away bedbug-infested belongings. These include bedbug mattress and box spring covers to seal in bedbugs until they die, as well as heat treatments on belongings to kill bedbugs and their eggs.
Tenants must cooperate with reasonable landlord requests to prepare for bedbug treatments. Tenants must take responsibility for complying with these reasonable requests — completely and on time. Failure to do so makes the bedbug problem worse. It even could lead to the tenant’s eviction.
Lastly, landlord requests to prepare for bedbug treatments should keep in mind Fair Housing laws. A tenant with a disability might need extra time and/or assistance to prepare for bedbug treatments. These tenants have a legal right to ask for these reasonable accommodations. Landlords should let tenants know they have the right to make this request. If asked, they should grant these requests.
Landlords and tenants can work together so Richmond stops appearing on national lists of cities with housing problems.
Martin Wegbreit,
Director of Litigation, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.
Richmond.
