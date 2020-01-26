Leave statues until all
see evil they represent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his Letter to the Editor, “Context important when considering history,” correspondent John Francis insists that readers should consider Stonewall Jackson’s various contributions to an African American Sunday school when considering his legacy.
In fact, real historical context further troubles a celebration of Jackson. Chris Graham, Mellon guest curator at the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar, makes this point on the museum’s website when he notes that claims like those from Francis are the “foundation for a great misunderstanding.”
Graham continues, “Jackson’s Sunday school fit seamlessly into a pro-slavery theology that worked not to undermine slavery (as the Sunday school myth claims), but to bolster the institution and make it work according to God’s plans. Pro-slavery Christianity rested on assumptions of the inherent incapacity of black people to manage their own spiritual lives, and the necessity of superior whites to instruct them in proper religion.”
The myth of the benevolent slaveholder aside, Jackson’s legacy can be more broadly understood through the lens of the Civil War. Simply put, he accepted a commission into the Confederate Army whose member states had uniformly produced Ordinances of Secession listing the preservation of slavery as their principal — if not sole — rationale. Jackson conceded that slaves had souls. He found them intelligent enough to read. But he joined the ranks of those who sought to keep them in interminable bondage anyway. If this is the best moral specimen one can provide, what does the worst look like?
I do not necessarily support the removal of Monument Avenue’s statues. I have lived in Richmond for most of my life and I would like the statues to remain long enough for even the most resistant white Southerner to acknowledge not the intrinsic evil of the individuals remembered there but the collective, enduring, soul-crushing evil in whose service they toiled. That context seems most appropriate.
David Stevens.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good luck, David... Rednecks will NEVER GET IT... They are passing their RACISM down to their kids who will pass it down to their kids... The only way we can break this cycle is kill every last Republican because they are using RACISM to win elections... They are the cancer on the psyche of our nation... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.