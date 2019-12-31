Military veterans need and deserve our support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We’ve known for years that our veterans have not received the care they truly deserve.
Last night, I saw a commercial asking that we Americans donate to a charity that builds homes for disabled veterans.
Why do American taxpayers have to give money to charities so those men and women of our armed services who suffered severe brain trauma and/or loss of limbs protecting us when our tax dollars seem to freely flow to aid the noncitizens?
Why do we need charitable organizations to do what our government should be doing?
The federal, state and local governments have no problem using our tax dollars to pay for medical care, schooling, food, utilities and rent for those noncitizens. Yet, we must donate to charities to help our veterans.
Those men and women gave up not only their youth but sacrificed their bodies and, in the process, suffered life-changing injuries for this country.
Now, when they need our help, our government does nothing for them. Disabled veterans, in dire need of homes designed for their injuries, should not need to depend on charities.
This is not a Democratic or Republican issue; it is a moral obligation that all Americans owe to our disabled veterans.
Sadly, to our government leaders it’s all about votes and what group will get them re-elected.
Apparently, our veterans are not a large enough voting bloc. So, it is up to all of us to stand together and support all our veterans, disabled or not.
Let our leaders from the cities to the federal government know we want our veterans taken care of first, and if they don’t listen, then we vote them out of office. The one thing all politicians understand is the power of the vote.
Richard Frohm.
Williamsburg.
Illegal aliens are future voters. Veterans are old hat. iViva los Estados Unidos!
