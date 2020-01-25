Name new school
in honor of Henry Marsh
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Henry Marsh’s family moved to Church Hill in 1947. He started the fifth grade at George Mason Elementary School. Born into modest circumstances in the middle of the Depression, his family taught him the values of hard work and caring for others. First at George Mason, then at Maggie Walker High School, Marsh found teachers who took him under their wing and nurtured the talent and potential they saw. He was an eager learner and a natural leader. He honed these qualities at Virginia Union University and Howard Law School. He became a nationally renowned lawyer and elected official.
When we pick a name for the new school replacing George Mason, I cannot imagine a more appropriate individual to be honored than Henry L. Marsh III.
Marsh served our community as city council member, our first African American mayor and state senator for more than 40 years. Folks remember him fondly for bold leadership, government that serves everyone and personal acts of kindness. He is probably best known for his fierce dedication to public education. Along with his law colleagues, Oliver W. Hill Sr. and S.W. Tucker, he litigated the integration of more than 50 Virginia school systems. They dismantled this state’s Massive Resistance and made major contributions to the integration of schools nationwide.
Perhaps most importantly, Marsh always put service to his fellow citizens above personal enrichment.
Today, during an active retirement, he remains a leader always looking forward, always seeking the advancement of opportunities for youth and families.
Naming this new school for Henry Marsh would inspire others to mirror his character — and that would make our world a better place.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.
