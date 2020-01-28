Let’s not lose another one to Charlotte
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While I realize that the Navy Hill project must be viewed through the lens of the 6th Street Marketplace and Redskins Training camp debacles, one must think about a large opportunity missed that would have transformed Richmond. I’m speaking of the then-called Piedmont Airlines proposal to make Richmond’s then-called Byrd Field into its hub. The hub-and-spoke system was relatively new at that time, and it transformed air travel. Richmond City Council decided that they did not want to spend the money to enlarge the airport. What happened as a result? Charlotte, N.C. That city is now home to one of the 10 busiest airports in the country and the concomitant development that occurred and is occurring as a result. With proposed state tax revenue helping to reduce the TIF zone, the Navy Hill project seems to be a no-brainer.
So yes, the City Council must do its due diligence, but let’s not give up on thinking big. One must only look south of the border to see what we might have become.
Steven A. Linas.
Richmond.
