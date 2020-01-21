COD

People’s priorities puzzle reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On a fairly cold day in January, we had thousands of demonstrators at the Virginia State Capitol protesting proposed changes to gun sales laws.

This demonstration occurred at the same time we have more than $20 trillion in national debt, an amount that continues to increase. It also occurred at the same time we pay more than double the cost for health care compared to many countries while not covering tens of millions. And our very planet and our very existence are threatened by global warming.

Let’s get our priorities straight.

L. Fred Roensch.

Richmond.

