People’s priorities puzzle reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On a fairly cold day in January, we had thousands of demonstrators at the Virginia State Capitol protesting proposed changes to gun sales laws.
This demonstration occurred at the same time we have more than $20 trillion in national debt, an amount that continues to increase. It also occurred at the same time we pay more than double the cost for health care compared to many countries while not covering tens of millions. And our very planet and our very existence are threatened by global warming.
Let’s get our priorities straight.
L. Fred Roensch.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
The Republicans don’t care about debt while they’re in power. They are trying to stay in power by using fear and racism. This is not rocket science.
BINGO... The Republicans -THE PARTY OF NO - keeps these emotional issue out front in order to NEVER have to be counted on to help the American people... Since WW II the Republicans have been on the WRONG side of everything that our government has done that has helped people... The only exception is that they did support Ike's Interstate Highway system... THE END (I wish)... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.