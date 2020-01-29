COD

Pompeo’s behavior undiplomatic bullying

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

The recent spat between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Public Radio is unbecoming of our nation’s top diplomat. In what I estimate to be the most charitable interpretation of the events for Pompeo, his staff failed to do two things while setting up an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly: secure the preconditions he wanted (namely, that there be no questions about Ukraine), and tell him that they had not gotten concessions from Kelly. So, he was surprised and angry when she brought it up. He abruptly ended the interview.

Then, he had his staff bring her into a “private living room” where he thought he’d be having an off-the-record conversation, another failure on his staff’s part. He cursed at Kelly, and attempted to trick her into looking like a fool by asking her to identify Ukraine on a world map with no labels. Kelly, who holds a graduate degree in European studies from Emmanuel College, Cambridge, certainly can do that. Like the childish bully that Pompeo is, he issued a statement calling her a liar outright and suggesting that she pointed to Bangladesh rather than Ukraine.

To impugn the honesty and expertise of a respected journalist is beneath the dignity of the office of the Secretary of State. Pompeo should resign immediately.

Delaney Blom.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription