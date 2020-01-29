Pompeo’s behavior undiplomatic bullying
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
The recent spat between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Public Radio is unbecoming of our nation’s top diplomat. In what I estimate to be the most charitable interpretation of the events for Pompeo, his staff failed to do two things while setting up an interview with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly: secure the preconditions he wanted (namely, that there be no questions about Ukraine), and tell him that they had not gotten concessions from Kelly. So, he was surprised and angry when she brought it up. He abruptly ended the interview.
Then, he had his staff bring her into a “private living room” where he thought he’d be having an off-the-record conversation, another failure on his staff’s part. He cursed at Kelly, and attempted to trick her into looking like a fool by asking her to identify Ukraine on a world map with no labels. Kelly, who holds a graduate degree in European studies from Emmanuel College, Cambridge, certainly can do that. Like the childish bully that Pompeo is, he issued a statement calling her a liar outright and suggesting that she pointed to Bangladesh rather than Ukraine.
To impugn the honesty and expertise of a respected journalist is beneath the dignity of the office of the Secretary of State. Pompeo should resign immediately.
Delaney Blom.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"another failure on his staff’s part."
Not hardly - just another gotcha moment from the relentlessly subversive 4th estate.
This isn't on the Pompeo's staff, it's on #resistance. Good on Magic Mike - and anyone who calls this double standard out for what it is - ambush journalism and partisan bull SCHIFF.
OR as the usual suspects and their peeps in the media refer to it, just another day at the office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.