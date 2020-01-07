Prohibition analogy
misses mark on firearms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent letter, “New gun laws might make things worse,” Correspondent of the Day Randy Hall makes an interesting comparison between the failure of Prohibition and potential gun control measures the General Assembly will likely consider this year, claiming that Prohibition did nothing more than create a new breed of criminals and that further gun control would do the same. What made Hall’s comparison interesting to me is that he neglected to consider what the failure of Prohibition means in terms of lives lost today. More than 88,000 people die every year in the United States from alcohol-related causes, making it the third leading cause of preventable deaths. Reducing regulation of alcohol naturally results in greater consumption, and Americans are drinking themselves to death in record numbers. As of today, approximately 40,000 people in the U.S. die annually from firearm deaths, with the number continuing to rise. Without additional regulations and safeguards on guns, how can we expect the number of gun deaths to decline? Reduced regulation certainly hasn’t improved the safety of alcohol. Are we going to learn from history this time? We will indeed be on the road to hell if we make the grave mistake of not taking steps now to stop the tidal wave we see coming.
Elizabeth Lamp.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.