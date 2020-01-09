Save vehicle inspections from the scrap heap
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We don’t understand Gov. Ralph Northam’s motivation to end Virginia’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program. While the governor indicates there is no research distinguishing the benefits of a vehicle safety program, our research appears to present the opposite.
In Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina, highway fatalities increased after those states abolished safety inspection programs. South Carolina now is considering reinstituting the program, noting, “Since the Palmetto State eliminated the mandate for vehicles to undergo yearly safety inspections in 1995, the state has consistently ranked in the upper tier of fatal car crashes each year.”
In 2018, nearly 20% of the inspected vehicles — more than 1,634,700 — failed inspections. How many of those would be on the roads today? How many lives are saved when these vehicles are prohibited from being on the road unless repaired?
The insurance industry as a whole supports a wide range of safety measures that are good for the driving public.
An independent study at the University of Texas-Austin states that vehicles with safety defects are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal crash. This study, and one by Carnegie-Mellon University, concludes highway safety is impacted by not having a safety inspection program.
Is getting your vehicle inspected an imposition? Sure. That said, only .010% of 2018 inspections resulted in a complaint being filed — just 822 out of 8,209,716 inspections.
We would argue that the state has a compelling interest in ensuring vehicles on the road are safe to drive. It’s precisely why this program receives oversight from the Virginia State Police. Abolishing it would require significant increases in the budgets of the state police, local police and fire departments, EMS and, as the statistics show, the local mortuary.
A successful program in Virginia that keeps nearly 2 million cars off the road should be applauded, not scrapped.
Steve Akridge,
Executive Director, Virginia Automotive Association.Bob Bradshaw,
President and CEO, Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia.
Ron Harrell,
Legislative Chair, Virginia Gasoline Marketers Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As it stands now, the state inspection requirement is a racket -- at least the way it is set up. If a station finds no defects, then they "lose" money on the $15 to $20 fee typically charged. This 'encourages' them to find something wrong (leaky blinker fluid, missing left-handed smokeshifter or a faulty fallopian tube) in order to recoup the cost of rent, utilities, the mechanic, etc., etc.
So long as there is a major conflict of interest, most drivers are going to fear being shellacked every year when that little sticker comes due. If roughly 35 other states have ditched their inspections, perhaps we might want to consider it as well.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.