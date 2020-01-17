COD

Scalia offers

insight on gun limits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We once felt secure knowing law enforcement and elected officials were committed to the rule of law.

Not so fast. I have been reading about sheriffs and others who say they only will enforce laws they approve of and will ignore any law dealing with guns.

Perhaps a word from Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who authored the majority opinion in the landmark District of Columbia v. Heller case, might help. Scalia wrote that the words “A well regulated militia, being necessary …” can be ignored; the framers intended to grant an individual right to have a gun.

But here’s the part of Scalia’s writing that many gun advocates ignore:

“Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”

In short, reasonable regulations dealing with gun ownership and use are constitutional and should be enforced. No one, including the government, is coming after anyone’s guns.

What might help is sensible policies that might save someone’s — perhaps a toddler’s — life by the hand of someone who should not have a gun.

John OBrion.

Midlothian.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription