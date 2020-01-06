Seeing Larsen pitch
made him lifelong fan
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Reading about Don Larsen’s death in the Richmond Times-Dispatch brought back memories of a baseball game that my granddad took me to one night in late July, 1954, for my12th birthday. At that game, I saw Don Larsen lead the lowly Baltimore Orioles to a 10-to-nothing victory over the mighty New York Yankees.
It was only the second Orioles game I had seen since their return to the major leagues that spring after the team’s move from St. Louis, but it made me a lifelong baseball fan.
As we watched the action from the backless upper deck wooden benches behind home plate, Larsen went the entire nine innings for his victory, outlasting Yankee starter Allie Reynolds and two relievers. In addition to the normal excitement of watching a major league baseball game, catcher Yogi Berra added some colorful theatrics by arguing with an umpire over a balls and strike call that resulted in him being ejected from the game.
Larsen’s sparkling pitching performance obviously caught the eye of the Yankee front office, based on the fact that despite his dismal 1954 season (winning only two additional games, while losing 21 with an ERA of 4.37) they traded for him during the winter in a headline-making multiplayer deal.
The deal provided the Orioles with a number of players who helped replenish the aging former Browns players on their roster as they began building a more competitive team that just a few years later would become a contender. As we were reminded in Larsen’s obituary, just two years later Larsen would go down in baseball history by pitching the only perfect game in World Series history.
Dave Hugel.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.