Time to repeal Virginia’s ‘right-to-work’ statute

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her recent column, “Labor law changes could be ahead in Democrats’ control” in the Metro Business section, Richmond attorney Karen Michael mentioned potential changes regarding “right-to-work” laws.

As Virginians, we hold that all persons are “by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which … they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity; namely, the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety” (Virginia Declaration of Rights, Sec. 1).

Good wages and benefits — including self-funded medical plans, pension and retirement savings plans, and apprentice and workforce training plans — are all necessary for the enjoyment of life and liberty, providing us the means of acquiring property, happiness and safety in a civil society.

Employers and employees have the right to enter into equitable agreements and contracts for the exchange of wages and benefits to provide services or make products, thus contributing to civil society and future generations.

It is time to amend the Virginia Code and permit an employer to willingly enter into an agreement or contract through the collective bargaining process and, as a term or condition of such a freely entered agreement or contract, require any person as a condition of employment or continuation of employment to pay union dues. If both sides of the bargaining table agree to such a reasonable requirement, why should this be illegal?

“Right-to-work” legislation is a holdover from the Jim Crow era. It’s long past time for Virginia to update its laws to respect the rights of both employers and employees in the modern workplace.

Lou Spencer.

