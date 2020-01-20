Until justice belongs to all, it belongs to no one
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I had planned to attend the peace rally scheduled for Monday, a day on which we honor the memory of slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. I was to join a faith-based group convening at the Capitol, in spite of my spouse’s objections. I argued I would be with a safe group, would stay alert and felt I must do something to show my support of gun violence prevention. Then the leader of the group sent email to cancel our participation “due to ongoing, credible threats to public safety that have been promoted and encouraged by gun extremists.”
The reports of the numbers of people with guns have been overwhelming. I could go alone, I thought. But, honestly, I was terrified. My privileged upbringing didn’t teach me how to manage this kind of situation. Although I had marched in the early 1960s in Atlanta, there was no brigade of people with guns surrounding us. And I am not the same young, healthy, agile, naïve adult I was then. Today I understand the true extent of the risk of speaking out, especially when armed men and women, in strong opposition to gun control, are present. So I decided not to go.
The bullies with guns have won again, I thought. But it’s not just the guns. It’s the men and women behind them. They’re using their guns not to protect themselves or the intent of the Second Amendment, but to intimidate those of us who seek to use caution with guns, who know that too many guns in the wrong hands is a deadly mistake. They have stolen the holiday from people of color and, therefore, from all of us. And they are just not playing fair.
I want the world my young relatives grow up in to be a world where the differences between us don’t define us. I want them to be safe. But before the world can be safe, it must be just. And until justice belongs to all of us, it belongs to none of us. Our democracy depends on it. Our sense of community depends on it. Our lives depend on it.
Carole Edwards.
Henrico.
