Use of charged language limits civilized debate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent Letter to the Editor, Louis Knapp said that he was moving to Berkeley Springs, W.Va., in reaction to “an extremist and unconstitutional ‘pogrom’ against firearm ownership in Virginia.” Furthermore, Knapp claimed that Gov. Ralph Northam has “raised the possibility of a dissolution of the commonwealth.”
None of these statements is remotely true. Under the proposed legislation, law-abiding citizens will continue to have the opportunity to purchase and own a reasonable number of firearms. But I want to focus in particular on the correspondent’s use of the word “pogrom.” He must not understand its meaning. It is “an organized massacre of a particular ethnic group,” and it is associated in particular with actions against the Jews in Russia or Eastern Europe. In the musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” the Jews of the town of Anatevka were victims of a pogrom. There is nothing remotely pogrom-like in the limited and conservative gun legislation being proposed. Use of such charged language diminishes the chance for all sides to engage in civilized dialogue.
I wish Knapp and his wife the best in their new home. I lived in West Virginia at one time. It is full of beautiful mountains and lovely people.
Fred Orelove.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Fred sounds like an eminently reasonable fella - and it's hard to argue with his sentiments RE reasoned discourse / dialogue.
I would remind him (and others) however, that civil disobedience or seeking redress from local authorities or courts does not constitute a pogrom either. To hear many from the left, one would think that Sanctuary Counties are nothing more than lawless insurrections. Not worthy of deliberation or due process - but rather something to be put down... like a rabid animal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.