COD

Objective reasoning should guide actions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems to be a reckless fallacy and injustice to judge the motives and actions of the past by the values and even the enlightenment of the present. To understand and respect the context of the past and to learn lessons therein are our intellectual and moral responsibilities. In making important decisions and acting on them, we never should let the loudest voices fill our ears. Objective reasoning, not emotions or political expedience, should guide our policies and actions — especially those pertaining to divisive issues that affect all citizens, not just one group.

Nothing invalidates a cause — even a noble one — like destructive and criminal behavior. There is no victory in vandalism, either social or ethical. It is indeed a sad and troubling time in Richmond — a time of turmoil and confusion without the sound and trusted leadership necessary to craft a racially and culturally equitable path forward for the city and all of its people.

George Pugh.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email