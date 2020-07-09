Richmond Public Schools should retain SROs
Editor, Richmond Times-dispatch:
As a former high school assistant principal and a principal in Richmond Public Schools, I am writing in support of school resource officers (SROs) in the city’s schools. I have worked with many Richmond Police Department (RPD) officers during my tenure as an administrator. As in any position, both training and temperament are vital factors in the relationships with students, parents, staff and administrators. To abolish the SRO position is shortsighted and not in the best interests of children.
I would suggest that a significant first step in re-imagining the relationship between schools and RPD would entail redefining roles, responsibilities, relationships and desired outcomes. The training of both police and administrators should occur — at least in part — together, as this initiative most definitely is a team effort.
It is my hope that the SRO position will continue in our schools and will serve as an example to all that trained professionals can impact the lives of children in a positive way when they are of one accord.
Betsy Roberson.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.