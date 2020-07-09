COD

Richmond Public Schools should retain SROs

Editor, Richmond Times-dispatch:

As a former high school assistant principal and a principal in Richmond Public Schools, I am writing in support of school resource officers (SROs) in the city’s schools. I have worked with many Richmond Police Department (RPD) officers during my tenure as an administrator. As in any position, both training and temperament are vital factors in the relationships with students, parents, staff and administrators. To abolish the SRO position is shortsighted and not in the best interests of children.

I would suggest that a significant first step in re-imagining the relationship between schools and RPD would entail redefining roles, responsibilities, relationships and desired outcomes. The training of both police and administrators should occur — at least in part — together, as this initiative most definitely is a team effort.

It is my hope that the SRO position will continue in our schools and will serve as an example to all that trained professionals can impact the lives of children in a positive way when they are of one accord.

Betsy Roberson.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email