Ensuring equal justice requires seismic change
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Anyone who does not see that the ground under us has shifted in a seismic manner with respect to race relations in America over the past few weeks should reflect on the following:
Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi — the last state to resist integration of its flagship state university in such a confrontational manner that riots ensued and people were killed 60 years ago — has just signed a bill that removes the Confederate battle flag as a component of its state flag, where it has resided for more a century.
Statues of Confederate heroes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, former capital of the Confederacy, have come down at the behest of city and state officials. They have stood since the end of Reconstruction, when white supremacy was reintroduced, and de jure segregation and other Jim Crow laws were enacted.
Surely, after all the progress that has been made in America toward racial justice and equity since the 1950s, we will not waste this opportunity to complete the job of ensuring equal justice for all under the law and in our hearts. Past justifications for slavery and unequal treatment — whether cultural, societal or even scriptural — have been debunked in the view of most Americans and it is time to move toward the goals articulated in our Declaration of Independence. I believe this is what a clear majority of Americans of all races want. Some will disagree, I realize, and they will want to express their dissent. They have the clear right to do that in peaceful ways under our anti-majoritarian constitution. Tolerating that might be the most difficult part of the next leg of our journey together.
Thomas A. Edmonds.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Equal justice is just another windmill to tilt at / a chimera / a maudlin meme. It doesn't exist.
OJ proved once and for all that justice - while blind - can be bought. Means and connections have, and always will, shift the scales.
Equal justice is an ideal to which we all should aspire. Inspirational. And only maudlin to cynics who, as Oscar Wilde said in another context, know the price of everything but the value of nothing.
And yes, the OJ acquittal was an abomination and a miscarriage of justice. But so were the foregone acquittals of the white supremacists who killed African Americans and civil-rights workers in the 1950s and 1960s in the South, particularly in the Deep South.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.