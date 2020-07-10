COD

Ensuring equal justice requires seismic change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Anyone who does not see that the ground under us has shifted in a seismic manner with respect to race relations in America over the past few weeks should reflect on the following:

Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi — the last state to resist integration of its flagship state university in such a confrontational manner that riots ensued and people were killed 60 years ago — has just signed a bill that removes the Confederate battle flag as a component of its state flag, where it has resided for more a century.

Statues of Confederate heroes on Monument Avenue in Richmond, former capital of the Confederacy, have come down at the behest of city and state officials. They have stood since the end of Reconstruction, when white supremacy was reintroduced, and de jure segregation and other Jim Crow laws were enacted.

Surely, after all the progress that has been made in America toward racial justice and equity since the 1950s, we will not waste this opportunity to complete the job of ensuring equal justice for all under the law and in our hearts. Past justifications for slavery and unequal treatment — whether cultural, societal or even scriptural — have been debunked in the view of most Americans and it is time to move toward the goals articulated in our Declaration of Independence. I believe this is what a clear majority of Americans of all races want. Some will disagree, I realize, and they will want to express their dissent. They have the clear right to do that in peaceful ways under our anti-majoritarian constitution. Tolerating that might be the most difficult part of the next leg of our journey together.

Thomas A. Edmonds.

Henrico.

