Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If someone gave you money to apologize for how they had treated you in the past, how would you use it? Would you move to a safer home or perhaps use the money to repair the holes in your children’s learning?

I recall several times when my father asked me, “What would you do if someone gave you a million dollars?” When I answered, he didn’t seem too pleased with my ideas. It very likely was that our dreams for my future didn’t match up.

What do we dream for our children? Do we imagine they will be creative like Lin-Manuel Miranda or Langston Hughes? Will they be the next Maggie L. Walker or Oprah Winfrey? Will they be a shining academic like Neil deGrasse Tyson?

How are we nurturing their future dreams now? Do we help our children sound out and look up unfamiliar words in books and guide them to express their own ideas with their voices and in writing? Do they see our own efforts to make ourselves more creative, possibly even wiser, than we were just yesterday?

If you were given the means to invest in a better life, how would you use it? To track the soul, mark where the money flows.

Perhaps the key to a successful, equal, meaningful life isn’t how deep our pockets might be, but how deep our dreams might be.

Karen W. Scott.

Midlothian.

