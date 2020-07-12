Does America still hold
the promise of liberty?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A few hundred years ago, a small group of white men of privilege, some of whom were slave owners, decided to break away from their allegiance to a British king to begin a radical experiment in self-government. Their ideas led to the Declaration of Independence and eventually to our present Constitution. Their rebellion against a leading superpower of the day widely was viewed as doomed to failure at the time and yet, they were willing to pledge their “lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor” to each other in that cause. Their vision of what government should be was compelling enough to persuade a few aristocrats from France, Poland and Germany to join George Washington’s rag-tag army, which eventually prevailed after many hardships and losses. After the final battle at Yorktown, one of these men, the young Marquis de Lafayette said: “Humanity has won its battle. Liberty now has a country.”
Thanks to their efforts and sacrifices, generations of all races and beliefs have had opportunities leading to a better life here than most of humanity. Many arrived through Ellis Island, where the Statue of Liberty stands tall, signifying the promise of a country that still is a work in progress.
After the turmoil of recent weeks, my question for our people, our leaders and those who aspire to lead us is: Does liberty still have a country?
Robert Ohanesian.
Irvington.
