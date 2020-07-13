Overlooked things
can have consequences
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Experience and history inform us that, as we focus on dominant events that are taking place, we inevitably will miss things that subsequently will be recognized as significant. This can contribute to unintended consequences and varying levels of collateral damage.
Such is bound to be the case during our tumultuous times. We cannot totally correct for this, and the more we try, the less attention and energy will remain for the things we feel most strongly about. A question remains of how much — if at all — we should pay attention to the things we might be missing? Each of us must provide our own answer. My answer is that attention should be paid to such things. One that comes to mind is related to one of our country’s core principles — that every person has inherent worth and dignity. If we genuinely believe in this principle, it should impact how we relate with each other.
Passionate voices are being heard, and systemic structures of racism and oppression are being highlighted. Along with this, however, there is harsh criticism and demonizing of people whose points of view differ from our own. People are lumped into derogatory categories, such as “racist white supremacists” or “anarchists with no respect for law or other’s rights.” I am reminded of what author and activist Eldridge Cleaver said during the civil rights era: If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
This contains truth, but it does not encourage conversation, nor does it recognize the complexity of people’s lives and viewpoints. This way of judging others can cause hurt and harm. We should consider how we relate to and judge others with whom we disagree.
Joel A. Blum.
Richmond.
Joel A. Blum .... the Mob, ruled by Soros and the DNC, and whose orders are carried out by the Mob, are only concerned about the election in November, and tearing down statues and such .... Long term consequences are not their worry right now.
I say they have gone too far already, and will pay for it in the long run. Period..
Richmond.
" the Mob, ruled by Soros and the DNC, and whose orders are carried out by the Mob"
Your proof of this stupidity (or, as you would say, stupidy) is what, exactly, Peters?
