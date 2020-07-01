Return Jeff Davis Highway to original turnpike name
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is time for the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County to both consider renaming Jefferson Davis Highway to its original name from more than 200 years ago: the Manchester and Petersburg Turnpike. Unlike other suggested names, renaming the highway Manchester and Petersburg Turnpike would serve several purposes: It would replace the present divisive name with a neutral name that would not be offensive to anyone; it would recognize an early attempt to improve local transportation at a time when most Virginia roads either were dusty ruts or muddy quagmires; and it would give some recognition to the former port city of Manchester that was absorbed into Richmond in the early 20th century.
Chartered in the early part of the 1800s, the toll turnpike connected the towns of Petersburg and Manchester (present-day South Richmond) with a graded gravel road that included the noted stone arch bridge across Falling Creek. Four original milestones still remain: one in Richmond near the old Model Tobacco building, and the others near Reymet, Congress and Sherbourne roads in Chesterfield.
It was added to the state primary road system in 1918, and remained a gravel road until the 1920s when it was upgraded to concrete. Various maps then showed the road as Richmond Petersburg Turnpike, Petersburg Pike or Richmond Pike. In 1920s, the name was changed to Jefferson Davis Highway (except in Colonial Heights where the name Boulevard already had been adopted).
This road remained one of the most important routes along the East Coast until 1958 when it was replaced with Interstate 95.
While it was wrong nearly 100 years ago to rename the pike for Jefferson Davis, it would equally be wrong today to not restore the original name of the Manchester and Petersburg Turnpike.
Ben Uzel.
South Chesterfield.
