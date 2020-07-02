Putting others at risk
not constitutional right
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It pains me to see images of citizens berating others, face to face, about their right to not wear a mask. I get that initial scientifically informed guidance suggested that most masks would do little to minimize transmission risk, but that’s the way science is. Experience and further research often changes recommended health guidance. Confusing initial guidance aside, the argument is that mask requirements are unconstitutional. In the United States, how one manages risks to his or her own health certainly is an individual right. Take smoking, for example: If someone wants to place his health at risk by smoking, that’s his right. Placing someone else’s health at risk is not a constitutional right. Once the health consequences of second-hand smoke became undeniable, an individual’s right to smoke in public spaces became less important than another person’s right to breathe smoke-free air.
The other argument that I hear is: “Why wear a mask when I know I’m fine?” Being fine is one thing; not carrying the coronavirus is another thing. Undeniable evidence proves that many people have the virus and can spread it to others while experiencing no symptoms themselves. Taking someone’s temperature and symptom-screening questions do not come close to identifying everyone carrying the disease-causing virus.
No one should get away with the excuse that they knew they were fine, or claim that the risk of someone else dying or needing additional medical care was small.
Mask antagonists need to stop, think, be safe and keep others safe. Wear the mask. We’ll get through this together.
H. Joel Schmidt, M.D.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.