Public art can prompt needed conversations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the story about artist Christina Davis, “A touch of beauty and magic,” and the photograph her mural, “Make Waves,” Although I am not familiar with Lynchburg, where the mural is located, I am certain that Davis’s creation, as public art, has added something of significant value to that area.
Public art is defined simply as art in public spaces. Public art abounds all over Richmond, and in myriad forms: murals, sculpture, memorials, landscape architecture. According to the Americans for the Arts website, “Public art reflects and reveals our society, enhances meaning in our civic spaces, and adds uniqueness to our communities. Public art humanizes the built environment. It provides an intersection between past, present, and future between disciplines and ideas. Public art matters because our communities gain cultural, social, and economic value through public art.”
The value of public art, in all its forms, lies not in how the beholder responds to it. Rather, as muralist Davis so wisely noted, its value lies in starting conversations.
Susan Creasey.
Richmond.
