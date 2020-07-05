Confederate statues fell victim to time, memory
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I observe the daily strife generated by the Confederate and other statues in Richmond and around the nation, a famous poem of Percy Bysshe Shelley comes to mind, “My name is Ozymandias, king of kings: Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” Ironically, of course, the statue of Ozymandias was lying ruined and forgotten in the desert sands, a victim of time and memory.
The Confederate statues also are victims of time. When they were erected, speeches were given to the multitude of admirers of the much-celebrated heroes in bronze. Times changed, though, but these monuments lingered. The attributes of the individual or political ideals then might not be the same today. Fast forward to the present, and we are appalled by what these “heroes” are to be remembered for. Yesterday’s sensibilities are not always today’s sensibilities.
We should stop erecting these memorials and naming streets, bridges and schools for people. A much loved pastor once liked to refer to members of the human race (and he included himself) as “cracked pots.” Whether original sin to the religious or fatal flaw to the philosophers and writers, no one is perfect. Sooner or later, something from the memorialized individual’s past will be discovered or sensibilities will change and the individual will become an anachronism — or worse. Surely we can find a better use of our time and money then erecting these imitations of Ozymandias.
William P. Cawley.
West Point.
