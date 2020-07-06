COD

Washington team

should keep name, change mascot

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the matter of renaming the Washington Redskins in the news again, I must return to the perfect solution my wife came up with a few years ago: Keep the name, replace the mascot. Make the new mascot a potato. A redskin potato. Picture the image on the helmets of a terribly fierce-looking potato to strike fear in the opponents’ hearts.

Announcers could have a field day, noting that the Redskins’ defensive line mashed the opponents’ offensive line; the Redskins’ receivers made potato salad out of the opponents’ secondary; the running back shredded the defense; and after a Redskins’ touchdown, the opponents’ safety had a chip on his shoulder. The possibilities are endless.

Mike Hickey.

Henrico.

