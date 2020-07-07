COD

Family’s past might shape removal reaction

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’ve been thinking about the removal of Confederate statues and monuments in Richmond, and there are a number of things I don’t know about my family’s history (or “heritage”) during the Civil War: Did my family own enslaved people? I don’t know, but I don’t think so. Why did members of my family fight for the Confederate States of America? Were they trying to protect their homes and their state, or did they have some darker motives? I don’t know. I’d like to think the former but recognize it could have been the latter, or some combination of both. Did they support or oppose slavery as an institution? I don’t know.

What I do know is that my family members were not enslaved or sold on an auction block, and I think that’s an important distinction — probably the most important distinction.

Dale DeJarnette.

Chester.

