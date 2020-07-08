COD

Student visas ruling will do more harm than good

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A July 6 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) directive states that, if classes go entirely online, international students on F-1 visas must either transfer to a school with in-person classes or return home. Otherwise, they risk deportation.

This is a mistake. If the issuance of new F-1 visas must be limited because of COVID-19, then so be it. But it makes no sense to subject students who already hold active visas and are enrolled in American schools to punishment for events outside of their control.

There are hundreds of thousands of international students in the United States learning about our great nation, our way of life and our vibrant culture. Why should we send these potential ambassadors away with a foul taste in their mouths? And why should we risk losing the opportunities these bright, young minds provide to our system? Both Elon Musk and Amr Awadallah came to the United States as students. Had they been deported, it entirely is possible — if not probable — that three of our most important companies — SpaceX, Tesla and Cloudera — all would be based outside the United States today.

This ill-advised move by ICE will cause far more harm than good. It negatively will impact students, both foreign and domestic, and only will worsen our already deteriorating global image. International students with active F-1 visas must be allowed to continue their education, even if fully online, in the United States as we fight this pandemic.

John Lewis.

Warrenton.

