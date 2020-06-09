COD

To bring about change, look through lens of love

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I understand the emotion for justice and peace, but it won’t come in the form of riots, destruction and death.

Statues being removed will not change the hearts of man.

Peace and justice only come from a heart change. Understanding and unity come from tolerance of each other’s differences. Was America not founded on these principles?

Let us band together with one heart and mind to bring about what is needed. Let healing begin so that the generations to come will know that foundation.

We have to look at others through the lens of love for change even to begin. For is it not the call from God to love one another?

I believe in my heart that is what we truly are looking for.

Claudia Lee.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email