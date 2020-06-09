To bring about change, look through lens of love
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I understand the emotion for justice and peace, but it won’t come in the form of riots, destruction and death.
Statues being removed will not change the hearts of man.
Peace and justice only come from a heart change. Understanding and unity come from tolerance of each other’s differences. Was America not founded on these principles?
Let us band together with one heart and mind to bring about what is needed. Let healing begin so that the generations to come will know that foundation.
We have to look at others through the lens of love for change even to begin. For is it not the call from God to love one another?
I believe in my heart that is what we truly are looking for.
Claudia Lee.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.