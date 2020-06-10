Act now to help defeat modern-day slavery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Today, some 155 years after the official abolition of slavery via the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, people have taken to our streets to protest against the oppressive institution of human bondage in the South. This effort in no way changes the suffering and inhumanity of long-deceased slaves. On the other hand, these conscientious and well-meaning protesters against long-ago American slave masters and military homeland defenders can channel their energies more productively to freeing today’s 40 million slaves.
According to a recent report by the Walk Free Foundation (an Australian-based international human rights organization), “We have the largest number of slaves on Earth that we’ve had in human history.” Particularly disturbing is who is among these 40 million enslaved people: 71% are women and girls; 25% are children; 51% are in labor slavery; more than 37% are in forced marriages; and another 12% are in sex slavery. The United Nations has set a goal of eradicating modern forms of forced labor and slavery by 2025. With just five years remaining, today’s protesters of past slavery doubtless could provide a tremendous boost in eliminating this scourge, especially in Asia, the Pacific region and Africa, where it is most prevalent.
There might be some sociopolitical satisfaction in modern-day protests against past human bondage, but doing so while ignoring the current horrendous plight of suffering humans is unfortunate. The case for retaining or removing historical monuments can be debated for another 160 years without changing history one iota. The choice today is between following the example set by the Taliban in 2001 when it ruthlessly destroyed Afghanistan’s 2,000-year old collection of Buddhist statues (that country’s most famous tourist attraction) or following the abolitionists in freeing modern-day slaves from bondage. The latter choice might be inconvenient, but is vastly more productive, relevant and humane. Now is the time to eradicate this curse. Volunteer.
James H. Boykin.
Professor emeritus,Virginia Commonwealth University.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.