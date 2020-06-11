West Point grads support removal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Since 1802, the United States Military Academy at West Point has produced officers who have led America’s soldiers in both war and peace. We, the undersigned, are all graduates of West Point and Army veterans living in the Richmond area. Four of the five Confederate statues on Monument Avenue depict fellow West Point graduates, all of whom served honorably and with great courage as officers in the United States Army upon their graduation from the Military Academy. However, when civil war erupted in 1861, all five chose to fight for the Confederacy.
As cadets at West Point, we studied the military exploits of these graduates because they had exhibited in battle the skill, leadership and courage that motivate soldiers to this day. But the fact that we respect the military professionalism of these men does not mean we should celebrate them in bronze, especially while dressed in uniforms of an army that took up arms against the United States. More importantly, we cannot celebrate in bronze men who, for whatever reason, led an army whose purpose was to perpetuate slavery and to deny freedom to others.
Our position is further informed by the fact that these statues were erected between 1890 and 1919 when the freedom from slavery earned by the blood of the sword was being repealed by the passage of laws that would deny our African American citizens their rights under the Constitution.
We therefore support the peaceful removal of the five statues on Monument Avenue. In supporting the removal of statues that have come to divide our community, we sincerely believe we are living up to the solemn oath we took upon entering the Military Academy and to West Point’s core values of duty, honor and country.
Mike Flanagan,
Class of 1986.Richmond.
Rich Gasperini,
Class of 1970.
Richmond.
William Schrage,
Class of 1956.
Midlothian.
Gentlemen,
Your words and deeds do honor to to you and West Point. Unlike the men represented by the statues you've lived your oaths of honor and dedication to the Constitution of the United Stated.....Yes...The statues must come down and the sooner the better. As we say in the Navy Bravo Zulu to you all....
