Honor Stars and Stripes
today for Flag Day
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Old Glory, the Stars and Stripes, the grand old flag or just the plain flag of the United States of America: Whatever name the U.S. flag goes by, it is ours and it represents all of us. We proudly honor it on June 14. It has served us well in wartime and peacetime, in good times and not so good times, and it has covered the caskets of many women and men who gave their all to preserve it and all that it represents.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation declaring June 14 to be Flag Day. In 1942, Congress passed the U.S. Flag Code with the help of 68 service organizations, such as the American Legion. The Flag Code describes how to honor and display the flag, along with many do’s and don’ts. The code does not provide any penalties for violations. Because flag etiquette is not formally taught to most people, particularly young people, most do not know of the Flag Code and its contents. The results are more violations than space allows me to list. Google U.S. Flag Code and learn how to display the flag and how to honor it.
This Flag Day, let’s all properly honor, display and respect the red, white and blue colors that constitute our flag, the flag of the United States of America.
R.D. Decker.
U.S. Army veteran,Henrico.
