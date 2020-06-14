Protests focus on today’s
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to respond to the recent letter of Correspondent of the Day James Boykin. While I commend him for shining a light on the scourge of modern-day slavery in all its forms, I take issue with his assertion that the protesters who have been filling the streets of the world would do better to focus on this contemporary slavery rather than “long-ago American slave masters and military homeland defenders.” He misses the central point of the demonstrations, which are about present-day injustice and oppression. Boykin then goes on to make the inappropriate comparison between the Taliban tearing down Buddhist statues, which was an act of religious intolerance, and the protesters’ push to remove public memorials and relics of the Confederacy. This is a false equivalency.
The Confederate monuments were not just about memorializing brave “homeland defenders.” They were symbols that were used to create, and then perpetuate, the myth of an honorable cause for a culture worth celebrating — a culture built on the buying and selling of people like cattle, the forcing of labor with no compensation, the separation of families and a powerful myth of black subhumanness. After slavery ended, this culture that the Confederate monuments glorify resulted in a literal state of terrorism and the inequities under which blacks lived, which included lynchings, the Black Codes, peonage laws, Jim Crow laws, anti-miscegenation laws, police brutality, redlining, neighborhood covenants, and on and on. Symbols of this culture are an affront to black people and cause trauma to this day.
The protesters are saying, “Enough!” Now is the time to come together to restructure the institutions of America to create the inclusive, just and compassionate country that it always has been purported to be.
Oliver W. Hill Jr.
Professor Emeritus,Virginia State University.
Excellent letter by Professor Hill. Kudos, well done. Let us deal with today’s problems in today’s America, it will keep us busy for quite a while.
