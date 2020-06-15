All must work together to dismantle statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to family lore, my grandfather — who was 10 years old in 1890 — “got a piece of the rope.” He was among the crowd of Richmonders who pulled the Robert E. Lee statue to the place it now stands. Because he helped, he got part of the rope, a symbol of community pride and unity. The statue was erected in tribute to Lee and as a symbol of the Confederacy. It also stood as a reminder that Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy. But the statue no longer represents our city. It should be taken down, as should all Confederate statues. They shouldn’t be torn down by angry mobs, but rather taken down as they were put up, by the Richmond community working together. They shouldn’t be dismantled in the dark of night, but rather in the light of day, so all can see that we mean what we say. I urge our leaders to promote unity when they remove the statues. I can’t wait to have a piece of the rope used to haul them away.
Betsy Saunders.
Richmond.
