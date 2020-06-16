COD

O’Connor’s insights show way to more perfect union

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Few of us have taken the time or invested the effort to better understand or deal with racism. Jake O’Connor’s opinion column on Page A2 of the June 7 RTD is a worthy read for everyone, white or black. His column is instructive and contains many insights as well as a litany of observations with which we are all too familiar but seldom reflect upon.

I am a white, 81-year-old male, a retired U.S. Army officer with a variety of life experiences in military service, business, education and the nonprofit world. This placed me in many situations where I often had to deal with issues of race; I cannot say that I handled them all perfectly. I remember being struck by the insights of Barack Obama in his “more perfect union” speech at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia in March 2008.

O’Connor’s column reflects much of that same wisdom. His thoughtful analysis, if internalized and acted upon, could help us in building that “more perfect union.”

Rick Brennan.

Midlothian.

