Prayer, forgiveness key to bringing about peace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our city has become a scary place to live. No one knows what to do. But there are two things that everyone can do.
Pray for divine guidance, separately or together, but often.
Forgive everyone for everything, over and over again. That is the only way we ever will have any peace.
Everyone. Every day. Because good triumphs over evil.
Ethel B. Powell.
Richmond.
