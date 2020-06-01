Remove but preserve graffitied monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The history of the United States always has been a story of racism, polarization and inequality. It still is. The killings of George Floyd and countless others with nonwhite skin enrage people across this country because they exemplify how black Americans are treated as less than equal. Richmond was the capital of a rebellion that killed more Americans than all other U.S. wars combined. And in 2020, one of the city’s most beautiful parkways is marred by statues of individuals who fought to keep 4 million Americans enslaved. After days of protest and unrest, those statues yet again have been covered in paint to express the rage, fear and frustration of those who are tired of being invisible to city leaders or targets for police aggression.
It’s time Richmond made a stand. The city cannot continue to use taxpayer dollars and city resources to hose off the graffiti that adds nuance and meaning to what those heaps of granite really are: the heritage of hate.
The city must remove these relics of white supremacy from its thoroughfares. But in removal, let’s not throw away the lesson. Just as surviving sections of the Berlin Wall remind us of the Cold War’s ideological struggle, let’s remove these awful structures, graffiti and all, and move them to a location, perhaps the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar, where they can preserve this moment’s reality rather than simply keep upon pedestals the white men who went to war to keep black people unfree. Use these statues, flawed and scarred by conflict, to remind us of the country that allowed them to glorify racism in the first place. Let the graffiti be a testament to future generations that America is not all red, white and blue, but a very complicated and ongoing experiment in liberty.
Bill Warhop.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.