Honor fathers today

and throughout year

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People celebrate Father’s Day all over the world in June to say thanks to their fathers for working so hard for them or taking care of them.

I celebrate Father’s Day every day, not just on any special day, because my father works hard for us daily to take good care of us, to make sure we have food and clothes, and all we need is available for us. He goes to work from morning until evening.

God says in the Quran 17:23: “The Lord has decreed that you worship none save Him alone, and behave beneficently towards parents. If either or both of them should attain old age while you are alive, say not ‘ugh’ to them, nor chide them, and speak kindly to them. Lower to them the wing of humility out of tenderness and pray: Lord have mercy upon them as they brought me up when I was little.”

My father tries his best to find time for me. He plays different games and activities with me. He helps me with my schoolwork, such as math.

I love my father so much. Happy Father’s Day to all fathers.

Aiza Mahmood,

Age 8.Woodbridge.

