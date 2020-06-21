Voting is essential to bring about reforms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The current powerful surge demanding meaningful criminal justice reform is long overdue and gives hope that the sad history of police violence against Black Americans might be ending. If this change occurs, history will consider that it was caused by widespread public demonstrations led by the Black Lives Matter movement.
History also will record that it was influenced by other factors, which include:
- The long suffering experienced by the victims of lynching, other harsh post-Reconstruction political and economic oppression and, until the 1960s, cruel and sometimes violent racial apartheid;
- The litigation successes of brave civil rights plaintiffs represented by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and other legal entities; and
- The growth and expanded power of Black elected officials, from city hall to the statehouse to the United States Congress.
The murder of George Floyd by four white Minneapolis police officers viscerally moved millions of people worldwide. The daily demonstrations included citizens of all racial hues and all backgrounds. This broad support for change means lasting change could be coming — if these freedom fighters stay the course.
The possibility of meaningful change magnifies the importance of the 2020 presidential and congressional elections. Almost as important are the gubernatorial, legislative and local elections.
Whether we achieve that change depends on the participation of all citizens in the November elections. Voting has never been more important.
Henry L. Marsh III.
Richmond.Editor’s note: Henry Marsh served as Richmond’s 7th District council member, as mayor of the city of Richmond and as senator for Virginia’s 16th Senatorial District, totaling 48 years of public service. He is a civil rights attorney.
