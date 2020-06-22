A simple greeting can
foster return of civility
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On a recent Friday morning, my 17-year-old son and I walked through the gardens at Maymont. He commented to me when we left that no one had waved, said “Hello” or even made eye contact, and that made him sad. Richmond did not used to be that way. He was right. As we passed strangers on the paths, they looked the other way. This wasn’t directed at us — it was everyone. Let’s bring civility back. Since that day, I have made an effort to speak to everyone I pass, in the checkout line at Kroger, in the parking lot or walking my dogs in the neighborhood. It’s amazing what a simple “Hello” and a smile can do. We might not agree on the upcoming election, the handling of COVID-19, Black Lives Matter or police reform, but let’s acknowledge each other and say “Hello.” The great thing about our country is that you have the right to believe whatever you want and we don’t have to agree. Maybe if we start with this simple gesture, we will remember that we are all human and begin the process of healing.
Virginia Kauders.
Richmond.
