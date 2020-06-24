Stop demonizing all
for misdeeds of a few
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The demonization of all police, as evidenced by the defacing of a Richmond police memorial honoring those who gave the “last full measure of devotion” for others, holds an interesting and possibly instructive parallel in the Vietnam War era.
War atrocities at the hands of a small fraction of U.S. service members, particularly the My Lai Massacre, had come to light by the time this unpopular war had ended in 1974. Veterans (many of whom had been drafted into service) were received back to an ungrateful country with shaming and disrespect. No fanfare for these brave troops, no widespread “I support our troops” bumper stickers. The sins of a few were visited on the many with reports of Americans welcoming troops back with obscene gestures and behavior at airports.
In 1982, with the unveiling of the wall of names memorial in Washington, D.C., an awareness of this shameful treatment began to take shape. But it took a new war, the Persian Gulf War of 1990-1991, and the deployment of troops on a more popular and promptly victorious mission, to generate interest in restoring Vietnam veterans to their rightful place.
Let those angered by recent events not put themselves in the position of stereotyping and slandering all police in the same way that George Floyd and others appear to have been stereotyped by race. What would be the justice in this?
Kathleen Goodwin.
Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.