Finding inspiration
in a children’s classic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The surprising COVID-19 pandemic has placed America in a situation akin to that encountered by the little blue switch engine in the classic children’s tale “The Little Engine That Could.”
We recall, in the story, a long line of freight cars with a broken locomotive needed an engine to pull the stranded cars up a steep mountain and go down the other side. The unprepared little blue switch engine took on the task after other locomotives refused on grounds of being too grand, too important, or lacking in strength or determination.
Children love to hear the optimistic little engine repeat the words: “I-think-I-can, I-think-I-can” as it struggles to reach the top of the mountain and cautiously heads downgrade. Those words also are reassuring to us as adults considering many options to conquer the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic.
Our COVID-19 journey still is on the obstacle-ridden downward slope. In true American spirit, however, like the little blue switch engine, we expect to have a successful ending. When that happens, we certainly will join the triumphant little engine repeating its proud story-ending words, “I thought I could, I thought I could.”
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.
