COD

Finding inspiration

in a children’s classic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The surprising COVID-19 pandemic has placed America in a situation akin to that encountered by the little blue switch engine in the classic children’s tale “The Little Engine That Could.”

We recall, in the story, a long line of freight cars with a broken locomotive needed an engine to pull the stranded cars up a steep mountain and go down the other side. The unprepared little blue switch engine took on the task after other locomotives refused on grounds of being too grand, too important, or lacking in strength or determination.

Children love to hear the optimistic little engine repeat the words: “I-think-I-can, I-think-I-can” as it struggles to reach the top of the mountain and cautiously heads downgrade. Those words also are reassuring to us as adults considering many options to conquer the unpredictable coronavirus pandemic.

Our COVID-19 journey still is on the obstacle-ridden downward slope. In true American spirit, however, like the little blue switch engine, we expect to have a successful ending. When that happens, we certainly will join the triumphant little engine repeating its proud story-ending words, “I thought I could, I thought I could.”

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email