Jet-powered watercraft shatter peace on the creek
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
All is quiet on the upper reaches of my creek in the Northern Neck. Osprey circle overhead, herons stalk the shallows, fish are jumping and a kingfisher noisily crosses the creek. And then I hear it — like a mosquito approaching my head, but it continues to get louder, closer and louder still. Then they appear, and my little paradise shatters and scatters. Not one but two big, bright-yellow “mosquitoes” on the water. These personal watercraft roar into my solitude and start doing circles and figure eights, throwing up wake. Lots of waves come crashing on the beaches and riprap, washing earth away from the unprotected banks. The water “browns” and sloshes this way and that. Where did they come from? What can I do? If I could, I’d swat or spray bug repellent on them. I stand in the yard in disbelief for a long Northern Neck minute.
Eventually, they take flight and the noise and mayhem subside. Satisfied with what they did, they leave my creek as fast as they arrived. The whining buzz audibly descends until it is quiet again. Nature slowly returns and so does my peace of mind.
Tscharner D. Watkins III.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.