Weather Alert

...A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 625 PM EDT, A THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN WAS LOCATED NEAR BON AIR, MOVING EAST SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, BON AIR, CHESTER, BENSLEY, BELLWOOD, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, CHESTERFIELD, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL, BEACH, VARINA, DREWRYS BLUFF, CENTRALIA AND MONTROSE. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THIS STORM. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.