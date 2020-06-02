Seeking inspiration
for better times ahead
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is too much pain and sorrow in our world today. Many people lack hope. It might seem trite, but I write to comment on David Teel’s column about Secretariat, “Time hasn’t diminished the aura of Secretariat,” that was published in the RTD on May 6.
Most Virginians know that Secretariat was born on Meadow Farm in Caroline County. Most also know that he won the Triple Crown, one of three fabulous horses to do so in the 1970s. Equine lovers, thoroughbred fans, owners, breeders and jockeys were in awe of “Big Red’s” performances in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.
Many might not have known or remember that Secretariat won each of these races in record time. All three times still stand today, 47 years later. There was so much hope when Secretariat went to the breeding shed at Claiborne Farm in Kentucky. But, he was not regarded as a superior sire because he did not “reproduce himself.” He was, however, a superior broodmare sire, and his bloodlines and magnificent heart live on in his progeny. Speaking of his progeny, there had not been a Triple Crown winner in 37 years (since 1978) until 2015, when Secretariat’s great-great-great grandson American Pharoah won the Triple Crown.
In this turbulent time of protests and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost hope and faith that things will be better. Using the analogy of a thoroughbred horse might seem trivial to most people, but one can only hope that things will get better. And they will. Remember those mentioned above who hoped and wished for something more. Maybe some will be inspired to hope for a better world.
Mary Witt Will.
Henrico.
