Dissent, consequences helped shape America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Those who follow the news know that, not too long ago, protesters and rioters marched through nighttime streets to destroy a symbol they associated with suppression and tyranny. They hid their faces behind masks — some even wore disguises — suggesting their goal was vandalism rather than a redress of grievances. And when property was destroyed, they proclaimed the result as regrettable but justifiable. It was, however, an attempt to spark popular dissent against lawful governance.
The government responded with a law-and-order approach. It put soldiers in the streets to disperse crowds, impose curfews and make arrests. All of this was done to curb dissent and maintain the support of the populace.
The majority of the people, however, backed the dissenters and judged that the moment cried out for action. Some deemed that action was too destructive; most believed that when laws and policies violate basic human rights, we must grant protesters our understanding, even if we cannot grant them our full approval.
And thus in 1773, the Sons of Liberty — in masks and Indian disguises — tossed 342 chests of British tea into Boston harbor. And, as they performed this act of destruction, they professed their right to legal equality: “No taxation, without representation.”
They stood up to the overwhelming power of the British government, which had suppressed and denied them equal representational government. In the beginning, these ruffian patriots were a pitiful minority. But they had one thing on their side that elevated their cause — they had right on their side. Their message of defiance to a deaf parent government would kindle the fires of the American Revolution and gain liberty for most, but not all, Americans.
History can be an inconvenient and annoying reminder. But, it also can offer enlightenment to those who seek it. In the 1800s, Victor Hugo said, “Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.” Is now finally the time to set right past injustices and fully implement the concept of equal justice under the law for all Americans?
Don Bachmann.
Marshall.
