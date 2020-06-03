Outrage understandable; violence unacceptable
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable. The police officer who caused his death has been charged with murder. Many others in the law enforcement community have expressed outrage with the senseless killing. Surely this will cause a serious rethinking of the use of brute force going forward.
The public outrage that ensued is understandable. What is not understandable are the riots and destruction of local businesses, many of which are owned by African Americans. The demonstrators responsible for this carnage should be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Racism in any form never should be tolerated, but neither should violence. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. decried violence in any form and advocated for peaceful demonstration. Much has been accomplished in the years following his death. Much more can be accomplished in the years to come if people of good will can learn to work together.
Gray Poehler.
Midlothian.
