All lives must matter
regardless of skin color
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“Black lives matter” must begin with us black people. How can we expect white police officers to value black lives under the present circumstances? White cops work in black communities, witnessing the destruction we cause through drugs and violence. Young black men senselessly kill other black men with impunity almost daily. Statistics show that most U.S. murder victims are black and so are their killers. My chances of being murdered by another black man are immensely greater than being killed by a police officer. Yet blacks everywhere believe that black-on-black crime is not the issue, and that people shouldn’t mention it when blacks are murdered by whites.
Black-on-black crime is the problem and it leads to non-blacks treating us as inhumanely as we do one another. Blacks must stop murdering blacks, and white police officers must stop murdering unarmed, subdued black suspects, period. Murder is murder, and whenever it happens we should be outraged. When one person shoots another over $20 and we don’t protest and show no anger over that lost life, we are implying that black lives do not matter much. Yet that person was someone’s brother, son and friend. He was one of us. He didn’t deserve to be killed, just like George Floyd didn’t deserve his fate.
We should peacefully protest every time a black man or woman is senselessly murdered. Every black life is precious, and we need to send a clear message that the blatant disregard of the sanctity of human life will no longer be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s skin color. Then we can finally say that “black lives matter.” Right now, those are just meaningless, empty words.
Michael H. Johnson.
Petersburg.
