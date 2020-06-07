Call out white privilege and work to eliminate it
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
George Floyd was arrested for supposedly trying to use a counterfeit $20. In 2019, I tried to deposit a $20 at the bank that I received from a Girl Scout cookie payment. I clearly didn’t know it was counterfeit.
The bank teller identified the counterfeit and alerted me to it. She gave me the opportunity to replace the counterfeit $20 with a real $20. She gave me a free counterfeit detection pen to use going forward in case our Girl Scout troop might receive counterfeit money again.
The police were not called. No officers forced me down to the pavement or knelt on my neck while I could not breathe. I was not killed.
As a white woman, I simply walked out of the bank with all sharing the understanding that the counterfeit was an inadvertent mistake. No one assumed that I intentionally tried to pass a counterfeit bill.
Floyd was not afforded the same understanding that, even if his bill was counterfeit, it was an unknowing mistake. He was immediately treated as a criminal. But even worse, he was brutally killed.
For those who do not understand it, this is white privilege. It took me a long time to see it in my own life, but once you see it, it cannot be unseen. Why would I be assumed innocent while Floyd was assumed guilty? Assumed to be trying to intentionally break the law? Why was I treated with respect, while Floyd apprehended and killed? White privilege.
The sooner we understand that white privilege exists, the sooner we can work together to help change it. The sooner we recognize white privilege and call it out, the sooner we recognize the systemic racism that exists today, and the sooner we can all work together to change it.
Janet Miller.
Palmyra.
Isn’t there a difference in a counterfeit twenty dollar bill in a bank deposit with other bills for the Girl Scouts and someone passing one in a retail store?
Great Letter. Years ago, I arrived back in the US from Iraq and upon landing went to the base PX. I bought my wife a gift with a $100 bill I had gotten at a PX in Kuwait....Turned out the bill was counterfeit....The base didn't call the police...They called the Kuwait PX and verified I'd gotten the bill from the PX in Kuwait and replaced it along with two others in my wallet with good bills and sent me on my way…. The owner of the store where George Floyd passed the $20 that was Counterfeit has severed all ties to the Minneapolis PD ...George Floyd's death was one more senseless act by police with a systemic racism problem..........The Store owners comments are pasted here..https://www.thecut.com/2020/06/the-owner-of-cup-foods-speaks-about-george-floyds-death.html
